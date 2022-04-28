The 2023 Polestar 2 gets a handful of updates for the new model year, including fresh colors and wheels. Polestar also claims range improvements and a lower carbon footprint from the use of renewable energy in the manufacturing process.

The new exterior colors are Space and Jupiter, which Polestar describes as "metallic black" and "gold-grey with red flake," respectively. The standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels also get new designs, while on the inside the optional Nappa leather upholstery gets a new Zinc (grey) color and is matched with Light Ash trim.

The heat pump included with the optional Plus Pack now runs optimally at temperatures between 20 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. That should improve real-world range, Polestar claims.

Official United States range figures weren't available at the time of publication, however. For reference, 2022 models are rated at 270 miles in single-motor form and 249 miles in dual-motor spec.

Other small changes for 2023 include a removable sunshade for the 2's panoramic glass roof and an upgraded, app-connected cabin air filter.

Polestar is also trying to lower its vehicles' overall carbon footprint by sourcing aluminum refined using renewable energy. The aluminum tray that carries the battery casing will see a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 1,653 pounds per car because of this, Polestar claims. The automaker said it is also using blockchain tech to ethically source battery materials, including mica and cobalt.

Pricing for the 2023 Polestar 2 will be revealed in the coming weeks. For now, the most affordable 2022 model costs less than the Tesla Model 3, which has seen several price hikes recently.

Both the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 will soon be widely available at Hertz, while Polestar has tried a somewhat different model for its retail experience.

The 2 is Polestar's only current model, but a U.S.-made Polestar 3 SUV is on the way. It will be unveiled later this year, followed by Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 models, the latter previewed by the Precept concept first shown in 2020.