BMW has confirmed EPA range ratings for the i4 sedan and iX crossover SUV, mostly hitting the automaker's targets.

In xDrive50 dual-motor all-wheel drive launch guise, the iX achieves an EPA range of 324 miles with 20-inch wheels, 315 miles with 22-inch wheels, and 305 miles with 21-inch wheels, BMW confirmed in an updated press kit for the the vehicle.

The single-motor rear-wheel drive BMW i4 eDrive40 is rated at 301 miles of range with 18-inch wheels and 282 miles with 19-inch wheels. The dual-motor i4 M50 is rated at 270 miles with 19-inch wheels and 227 miles with 22-inch wheels.

2022 BMW i4 M50i

That 227-mile number doesn't speak well of the i4's efficiency in its sportiest, showiest form, but overall the numbers line up with BMW's messaging. When it announced i4 pricing in June, BMW said the sedan would get up to 300 miles of range in U.S.-spec form. The automaker said something similar about the iX, so it appears the SUV has exceeded expectations.

Range ratings also represent good efficiency for other i4 configurations representing a battery pack with 83.9 kwh gross and 81.5 kwh usable capacity. BMW has hinted that the i4 aims to outdo the Tesla Model 3 in handling performance, which may have been more of a priority than maximum efficiency.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50

Based on the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept first shown in 2017, the iX has 111.5 kwh of gross and 106.3 kwh of usable battery capacity. Both the iX and i4 are built around BMW's fifth-generation electric drive systems, which offer a boost of about 30% in power density, the automaker claims.