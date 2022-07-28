Ford is rolling out a police version of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup. States representing nearly half of the U.S. economy are standing behind a plan to electrify trucks and buses. And Honda shows that its upcoming Prologue EV doesn’t look like GM's Ultium EVs on which it’s based. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda told some of the backstory regarding the design of its upcoming Prologue EV, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. With a California-led design team and a virtual design process, the Prologue won’t look like the Chevy Blazer EV with which it’s likely to share underpinnings. It looks to blend design influences from the retro-styled Honda E while fitting in with Honda’s other current SUVs.

With the federal government lacking any kind of requirement for commercial truck electrification, 17 states, D.C., and Quebec have united in a plan to electrify 30% of new trucks and buses in their jurisdictions by 2030. It complements California’s Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus rules, which are already being challenged by a trade group that, perhaps hypocritically, includes several of the truckmakers that are pushing for electric and fuel-cell trucks and buses.

And there might soon be multiple electric police vehicles available to departments around the country. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, which Ford calls America’s first electric police truck, will offer the F-150 Lightning Pro with a police twist—with a choice of battery packs, and its Mega Power Frunk potentially becoming a mobile command center for emergencies. GM just last week confirmed a version of the Chevy Blazer EV in the works, although Ford underscores that it has a leading share of 65% of the police market.

_______________________________________

