Ford this morning announced a police-duty version of its F-150 Lightning Pro.

The Lightning Pro SSV, which Ford calls America’s first electric police truck, essentially adds a fully electric alternative to the truck Ford already sells to police fleets as the F-150 Police Responder.

On the other hand, features that stand out from the consumer—or Pro—version of the F-150 Lightning include police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats, built-in steel intrusion plates, and roof-mounted LED warning beacons. The truck also gets vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring.

As Ford points out, the F-150 Lightning’s front trunk, or frunk, provides 14.1 cubic feet of lockable storage, as well as easy access to upfitters for a 220-amp DC-DC source.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV

“Mega Power Frunk allows the F-150 Lightning Pro SSV to become a mobile command center, providing assistance in emergencies or on an accident scene,” Ford Pro police brand marketing manager Lindsey Bertino said when Green Car Reports asked for more detail about how the massive front trunk will be used.

“Departments that need additional lighting will be able to plug into the power source,” Bertino added. “The frunk allows for additional locked storage for items that are needed in the field.”

The Lightning Pro is a special work- and fleet-oriented version of the electric truck, giving Pro SSV buyers access to the entire Ford Pro ecosystem. That means a network of more than 650 EV-certified Ford commercial-vehicle dealers, consultative services on charging and fleet services, and an advisory service on how to add aftermarket equipment.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV

Ford has been in the police vehicle business for over 70 years and in 2021 maintained a market share of 65%, which it claims is double that of the next closest competitor.

That said, it won’t be the only fully electric police vehicle—or the only electric police vehicle from Ford. Last week GM announced that its 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will be offered as a “purpose-built” electric Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) for patrols—also with the potential to reduce some of the maintenance costs and requirements normally associated with fleet models. And last fall, Ford said that it’s considering “purpose-built electric police vehicles,” with a one-off police version of its Mach-E electric car sent out for police testing.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV

Ford will offer both battery packs with the Pro SSV, to let agencies plan for a range of up-front costs and needs. The F-150 Lightning Pro starts at just $39,974, and while Ford hasn’t disclosed the price of the police version, it’s likely the running costs will be a lot lower.

This may be one of those situations in which demand drives supply. Running costs have been one of the drivers that’s brought municipal fleet managers to consider electric vehicles, but they’ve found few good options so far. With the F-150 Lightning, the Blazer EV, and more on the way, the times are indeed changing.