Volkswagen plans to show an electric sedan concept June 27. Called the ID.Aero, it previews a future production model bound for the United States.

The concept will share a design language and MEB platform with other ID-family models, VW said Wednesday in a press release. But at 16.4 feet long, it's possibly the largest-footprint model to be built on the MEB platform, which has been reserved for compact cars thus far.

A production version will go on sale in China in the second half of 2023, and a version for the European and North American markets will be presented that same year, VW said. Production for Europe and North America will be handled by VW's Emden, Germany, factory.

When it does arrive, the ID.Aero could give VW a rival to the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6. Originally previewed by the sleek Prophecy concept that debuted in 2020, the Ioniq 6 is reportedly due to start production in July and go on sale by the end of the year. But so far all we've gotten is a cryptic teaser.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept

The ID.Aero follows a long series of concepts hinting at a larger MEB-based EV in the works, including the ID Vizzion sedan concept from 2018. Then the Space Vizzion represented an evolution of the idea, in wagon form—although VW still maintained we'd be more likely to see the sedan.

VW now faces a lot of different electric-vehicle priorities. It's been claiming an emphasis on affordable electric vehicles, but base versions of its ID.4 haven't yet arrived. Meanwhile, its U.S. CEO has hinted that an electric pickup would be "the chance of a lifetime."

The U.S. is also slated to get the VW ID.Buzz electric Microbus tribute. But it won't arrive here until 2024—well after it goes on sale in Europe—and won't be cheap. The trifecta of the large ID.Aero sedan, ID.4 compact crossover, and ID.Buzz will make for an eclectic lineup, at least.