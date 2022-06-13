Could Hyundai’s upcoming electric sedan arrive with a reconceived space and proportions, and some noteworthy driving range and efficiency?

Although that’s not claimed quite yet, that’s what appears to be suggested by a teaser video released Monday that calls the Ioniq 6 Hyundai’s “Electrified Streamliner,” along with a new page about the vehicle calling it the “Silhouette of the New Era.”

The Ioniq 6 was originally previewed by the sleek Prophecy concept car presented in March 2020. While the Ioniq 5—and its 45 concept—aimed for something retro, harking back to 1970s hatchbacks in some respects, the Prophecy aimed for smooth and minimalist. It carried over the same Ioniq-brand-specific pixelated lighting elements, however. While in concept the Prophecy was a hatchback, we're expecting the Ioniq 6 to have a trunklid.

What’s provided by this teaser is cryptic. If anything, it confirms that Hyundai is following perhaps an even more aerodynamically radical shape into production. This video, plus the Ioniq 6 spy shots we’ve seen earlier this spring, confirm that the Ioniq 6 might prioritize not just aero but cabin space.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

The Ioniq 6 is due to be the fourth EV built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform for electric vehicles—following the Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6, and the Genesis GV60. Expect the same 77.4-kwh battery pack, and something close to what’s offered in those vehicles technology-wise, with 800-volt charging permitting an 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes. Although aerodynamics might gain 50 to 80 miles of range over the Ioniq 5 in some versions, we predict.

The Prophecy concept arrived without a steering wheel—possibly making the suggestion that Hyundai might use this model not to purge that in production, but to introduce a more advanced assisted-driving system. With the concept, Hyundai also revealed upcoming technology that cleans the air both inside and outside the vehicle while it’s being charged.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

What the breakthrough Ioniq 5 has done for the Hyundai brand, the Ioniq 6 might do for electric sedans. Up until now it’s been a Tesla market dominated by the Model 3.

Hyundai hasn’t yet given a reveal date for the Ioniq 6, although it’s reportedly due for production starting in July and due to go on sale by the end of the year. Expect more than just the silhouette to be shown very soon.