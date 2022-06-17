The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV gets a major price cut, but there's no need to wait for it, as General Motors is heavily discounting 2022 models, according to CarsDirect.

Beginning June 8, all 2022 Bolt EVs became eligible for a $5,900 rebate, according to the website. The nearly identical Bolt EUV gets an even bigger $6,300 rebate.

While there likely aren't many left in stock, Chevy is also discounting the 2021 Bolt EV by up to $12,900. Those savings can be combined with a $3,000 bonus for EVs equipped with DC fast charging and a $3,750 loyalty discount for current Bolt EV lessees for a total of $19,650 in savings, according to CarsDirect.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

However, the 2021 Bolt EV predates the refresh and improvement the electric hatchback received for the 2022 model year, which also saw the addition of the Bolt EUV to the lineup. A sweeping battery-related recall started not long after the 2022 models were launched, halting production for much of the past year.

The 2022-model-year discounts also come with some caveats. CarsDirect notes that the new incentive is from Chevy's Customer Cash program, which only applies to purchasing, not leasing. The most affordable prices also include the loyalty discount, which consumers new to the Bolt EV aren't eligible for.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Still, these discounts should give EV shoppers an option other than waiting for 2023 models to arrive at dealerships. The 2023 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV get a $5,900 and $6,400 price drop, respectively. The Bolt EUV also gets a new Redline Edition model, with sportier styling elements.

With the new discount, the recent misrepresentation of the Bolt EV and EUV as an "expensive" electric car is even more inaccurate. With the 2023 models now starting below $30,000 before incentives, they're now among the lowest-priced EVs on sale, and affordable even by internal-combustion car standards.

Partly, the price cuts are making space for both the new Chevy Blazer EV, starting around $40,000, and the Equinox EV due to start around $30,000.