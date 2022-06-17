General Motors is making sure the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is priced at least as low as incoming 2023 versions. A startup claims it can boost the BMW iX to 600 miles of range. And Cadillac plans to make its Celestiq electric flagship in Michigan—by hand. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM revealed that its tech center in Warren, Michigan, will be the home of the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan. That’s where it will be hand-built and include more than 100 parts that are to be 3D-printed—so look for this flagship EV to be rare and exclusive, albeit built on the same Ultium propulsion platform as GM’s other upcoming EVs. The Celestiq will debut in July, but GM still hasn’t disclosed the timeline for when it will be built and put on sale.

The Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) will use the BMW iX electric SUV as a demonstrator for its new mixed-chemistry battery tech, called Gemini. Set to use one chemistry for power delivery and the other for energy storage, ONE claims it will enable 600 miles of range in the iX—conditions or driving cycle not yet confirmed.

If you’re waiting for the lower-priced 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV to arrive at dealerships, GM has made clear that it’s ready to make a deal with its existing 2022 inventory, with a 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV rebate of $5,900 and $6,300, respectively—the amount of their price cuts for 2023. In an EV market with few cost reductions,

