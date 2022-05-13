For its sophomore model year, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV gets a new Redline Edition, while the rest of the Bolt EV lineup carries over unchanged.

The Redline Edition is an appearance package Chevy has been offering on some of its gasoline models for a few years now. The Bolt EUV Redline Edition gets gloss black 17-inch wheels with red accents, a black and red Bolt EUV badge on the rear hatch, and red accent decals on the mirror caps. Available paint colors include Summit White, Mosaic Black Metallic, and Silver Flare Metallic.

On the inside, the Redline Edition gets black leather upholstery and red accent stitching, regardless of whether it's combined with the LT or Premier trim level. That's normally part of an optional Convenience Package on the higher-level Premier trim.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

The Redline Edition is exclusive to the Bolt EUV, which was introduced alongside the revamped Bolt EV for the 2022 model year. The EUV is essentially a better Bolt EV, with a little extra space where it matters, plus available Super Cruise.

Aside from the Bolt EUV Redline Edition and one new color option—Radiant Red Tintcoat—for both the EV and EUV, everything else carries over for the 2023 model year, a General Motors spokesperson confirmed to Green Car Reports.

As a refresher, both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have a 200-horsepower electric motor, front-wheel drive, and a 65-kwh battery pack. That affords an EPA-range of 259 miles for the Bolt EV and 247 miles for the Bolt EUV.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

Pricing for the 2023 model year will be confirmed closer to the start of production, but Chevrolet made a bit of an affordability play with the revamped 2022 models. The 2022 Bolt EV's $31,995 base price (with destination) represented a $5,500 price cut from the 2021 model. The 2022 Bolt EUV started at $33,995.

But then GM had to undertake an extensive battery recall, leading to battery module replacements for many 2017-2019 models. Nearly half of those defect-prone earlier models have been remedied, while 2019-2022 vehicles have had a software/diagnostic remedy (and a few replacements).

Bolt EV and EUV production at GM's Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, was also paused for roughly six months due to the recall. It restarted April 4, according to GM.