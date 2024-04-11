The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan gets a number of updates for its third model year. The refreshed EV arrives at U.S. dealerships later this year, with pricing to be revealed closer to that time.

A new 118.0-kwh battery pack for all models represents a 9% increase from the 108.4 kwh usable capacity in current models. Mercedes promises increased range, but didn't not publish any updated EPA estimates. The EQS currently achieves a maximum 352 miles in single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ form, so that alone puts 400 miles within reach if other efficiency gains tackle a few more percent improvement.

Mercedes also touts new regenerative braking software that enables greater energy recovery, as well as changes to brake components intended to improve pedal feel—one of our most significant review criticisms of the EQS. This comes after the EQS, along with the smaller EQE, got retuned braking last year, along with heat pumps.

A fake grille and a hood ornament give the EQS a more traditional look closer to gasoline Mercedes sedans like the S-Class. The EQS has from the start offered an S-Class luxury experience while forging its own design direction—and hatchback body style—so it's odd to see it trying to replicate the S-Class look.

Inside, an Executive Interior Package increase comfort for rear-seat passengers with features like rapid-heating seats, neck and shoulder heating, and pneumatic adjustment of rear-seat depth. Mercedes made the massive Hyperscreen display standard on the EQS for 2024.

This EQS refresh had been announced by Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius as part of a February update that delayed some of the company's EV targets, with internal-combustion models staying in its lineup "well into the 2030s."

Mercedes expedited the development of the EQS in 2017, and it arrived several years earlier than originally planned. Mercedes has since launched the EQS SUV and sedan and SUV versions of the EQE—all based on the same EVA 2 architecture. These other models will get similar updates in the near future, according to the automaker.

The automaker's next MMA platform will underpin multiple compact and midsize EVs due to start arriving later this year. Previewed with the Concept CLA-Class last year, MMA emphasizes efficiency and includes some notable improvements over the EVA 2 platform—like an 800-volt electrical architecture.