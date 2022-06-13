General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Monday tweeted the first image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, due to be fully revealed July 18 and to go on sale in spring 2023.

The image shows the "SS" performance model confirmed in March. The SS badge, for Super Sport, has been a Chevy mainstay since the muscle-car era, typically denoting sportier versions of existing models.

The Blazer is one of two upcoming affordable Chevy electric crossovers on the way. The Chevy Equinox EV is scheduled to follow the Blazer EV to showrooms in fall 2023 with a $30,000 base price.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS teaser

Chevy still hasn't shown the interior of the electric Blazer, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a version of the new touchscreen interface that the automaker showed in January in its batch of Equinox EV photos. That appears to be an evolution of what's already been detailed for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover.

GM has said that Chevy's electric crossovers will be affordable models, not premium offerings. The Blazer EV and Equinox EV set the stage for an even lower-priced GM EV due around the middle of the decade. One of these future crossovers will likely replace the Bolt EV, which itself got a significant price cut for the 2023 model year. It now starts at $26,595 (including destination).

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teaser

Both the Blazer nameplate and SS badge also indicate that Chevy had no intent to make a clean break with the branding of its EVs. Rather, it plans to keep rolling out electric versions of some of its best recognized nameplates.

Prior to its current crossover incarnation, the Blazer was an old school SUV known for its off-road capability. GM in 2020 teased an electric conversion of one of these vintage models dubbed e-Blazer, using components from the automaker's Ultium battery system. GM has hinted that the package, called e-Crate, remains under development as an off-the-shelf option for custom vehicle builders.