The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV will start at $55,550 when it arrives at United States dealerships this summer.

That price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the lower-level EQB 300 4Matic model. Mercedes will also offer an EQB 350 4Matic version in the U.S. starting at $59,100 with destination. Each version will be offered in two trim levels—Exclusive and Pinnacle.

Both versions have a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. EQB 300 models deliver 225 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque, while EQB 350 versions produce 288 hp and 384 lb-ft.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes is carrying over the 66.5-kwh battery pack that it's offering in other markets, so don't expect range to be much above 250 miles for any version. Final EPA ratings will be released closer to the on-sale date.

All EQB models will charge on Level 2 (240 volts) at 32 amps in 11.25 hours, while CCS-format DC fast charging will take the battery from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes, per Mercedes. The automaker will offer customers unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations for the first two years after activation of a Mercedes Me Charge account.

In U.S. spec, the EQB will also feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a host of standard driver aids, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

The EQB is the electric equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz GLB, and it combines that SUV's boxy profile with the streamlined front end common to all Mercedes EQ models. That gives the EQB a drag coefficient of 0.28, per the automaker. Like the GLB, the EQB can also be equipped with a third-row seat—a standout feature in its competitive set.

Pricing puts the EQB in line with the Genesis GV60 and Lexus RZ, and more affordable than the Tesla Model Y—although it will likely land in a more upmarket position vs. the Audi Q4.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes is also reportedly once again planning to bring a future version of the EQC electric SUV to the U.S. We found the current version of that model to be very pleasant-driving, if somewhat limited in range. The automaker also has an EQA SUV, but that hasn't been confirmed for the U.S.

Further up the model hierarchy, the EQS sedan shows a new future for the brand, around dedicated EVs and more impressive efficiency. An EQE sedan and EQS SUV will follow.