The Ford F-150 Lightning could cut your utility bills. Stellantis is pushing back versus California about deals with other automakers. And is there a “missing mass market” for EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jeep and Dodge parent company Stellantis is the latest automaker to fight California emissions rules, claiming that they’re giving several other automakers that opted to cut an early deal with the state’s Air Resources Board a competitive advantage. To help meet the stricter California rules, Stellantis has already announced plans to decrease non-hybrid sales in California emissions states.

Ford has taken the bidirectional charging capability built into the F-150 Lightning a step further with a new partnership that explores integrating its vehicle-to-home (V2H) tech with smart thermostats—potentially resulting in cleaner energy, less strain on the grid, and lower energy bills for F-150 Lightning owners.

And while EV interest is strong, the survey giant J.D. Power recently argued that there’s a “missing mass market” for EVs. In this complex situation, with some suggesting EV demand is slowing, it’s simply a lack of offerings priced and positioned for the mass market that could be the dealbreaker.

_______________________________________

