We review the Genesis GV60. The Cadillac Lyriq has a price tag and range ratings. Electric RVs could embrace solar and aero. And is VW working around its U.S. dealers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Genesis GV60 is one of a growing group of premium electric crossovers that will include the Audi Q4, Mercedes EQB, Lexus RZ, Volvo C40 Recharge—and of course the Tesla Model Y. How does it drive and perform, relative to those and the Ioniq 5 and EV6 it’s related to? You’ll want to read our review of the Genesis GV60.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq costs $62,990 in single-motor rear-wheel-drive form, with the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version costing just $2,000 more, GM revealed Monday. It’s Cadillac’s first electric car, and the first of GM’s Ultium-platform vehicles to be produced with the single-layer pack. The automaker also anticipated that in RWD form it will deliver an EPA range of 312 miles.

Is Volkswagen working toward bypassing its U.S. dealer network to some degree with the creation of a Scout electric SUV brand? While there’s been no confirmation from VW on plans for the brand, the parent company’s creation of a new brand without keeping the sales organization in the loop could be an indication it plans a Tesla-like model—or perhaps, a hybrid model like Polestar.

And while the RV industry struggles with the idea of how to make electric RVs meet expectations for range and charging, a team of Dutch university students continues to fine-tune its Stella Vita electric RV, which gets an estimated 372 miles out of a 60-kwh battery pack—thanks to a super-aerodynamic design, lightweight construction, and extending, roof-mounted solar panels. Is it the true future of RVs?

_______________________________________

