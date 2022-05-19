Electrify America is going big on solar to offset its charging network. Honda teased its Prologue electric SUV. Kia and Hyundai are recalling some of their latest and greatest EVs to the dealership due to a software issue. And Kia sees electric vans are part of the mobility future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda on Wednesday released a sketch giving us a first look at its Prologue electric SUV due in 2024. The Honda Prologue will be based on GM’s Ultium EV platform and assembled by GM, although Honda’s own EVs are in the works, to arrive just a couple years later. Honda also suggested that it will prep its dealerships with “a tiered approach,” aiming toward 500,000 EVs by 2030.

Electrify America has signed on for 75 MW of new Mojave Desert solar, allowing an annual energy output for the charging network to be boosted by 225,000 MWh. That will be more than enough to offset the charging network use, which is already backed by 100% renewable energy.

A software error for the Shifter Control unit in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 has led to the recall of nearly 20,000 vehicles over rollaway concerns. Although that might sound like the perfect example for deploying an over-the-air fix, and these models were built on a platform that prioritizes over-the-air updates, both don’t allow it yet.

So-called Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) are Kia’s term for electric commercial vehicles, and a range of electric vans will play a key part in Kia’s strategy for rolling them out—toward advanced mobility and autonomous tech. It’s targeting 100,000 units per year initially, expanding eventually into various global markets.

