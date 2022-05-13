Tesla reportedly wants Panasonic to pick up the pace on battery development. Truck makers consider rebuilding diesel semis as fuel-cell rigs. And GM gives the Chevy Bolt EUV a sporty look that ties in with its gasoline models. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has revealed a new Redline Edition for the second model year of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, starting soon. The rest of the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV lineup, which was extensively refreshed and given a deep price cut, carries over with just one new color option—and yes, that’s a shade of red.

According to the CFO of Panasonic, in a recent update, Tesla is pushing for faster development of its larger 4680 cell format. The cell supplier has pointed to technical challenges of manufacturing the new cells, and last fall said that making them “requires new techniques.”

And could hydrogen fuel-cell conversions of older diesel semis help clean up long-haul trucking? Two solutions revealed this week emphasize that, with the current wait time well over a year for new truck chassis, it could be the way to clean up company fleets sooner—where hydrogen supply makes sense, that is.

