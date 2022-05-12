Scout is the new name for VW electric SUVs. Rivian’s price hike seems to have spurred more interest. And Foxconn is a U.S. automaker, enabling Lordstown and Fisker. It’s been a busy news week, full of twists and turns. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With the completion of the sale of a former GM plant in Ohio to Hon Hai Technology Group—otherwise known as Foxconn, the contract maker of the iPhone—the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup is on for production later this year. That also re-ups plans for Foxconn to act as the contract manufacturer for the upcoming $29,900 Fisker Pear EV starting in 2024.

Volkswagen confirmed that it’s reviving the Scout name—yes, the former International Harvester SUV—for an entire brand of electric SUVs aimed at the U.S. Could this be what helps VW go big with mass-market electric vehicles, or will it be another upscale niche brand?

Rivian’s price hike in March—and the resulting uproar from early adopters—seems only to have stoked the appeal of its electric trucks. Just since raising prices, Rivian has seen 10,000 new reservations—double the number of trucks it’s built since September—with a jaw-dropping average price of $93,000.



