The entire 2023 Volvo lineup in the United States will be mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric, the automaker confirmed Wednesday in a press release.

Volvo sees it as a step toward offering only pure electric vehicles by 2030 and being carbon-neutral by 2040.

With the XC40 and XC90 crossover SUVs and V60 Cross Country station wagon getting mild hybrid powertrains (badged B4, B5, and B6) as standard equipment, Volvo has filled in the last non-electrified gaps in its U.S. lineup.

Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo currently sells two all-electric models in the U.S. The XC40 Recharge is an electric version of the XC40, while the C40 Recharge is a low-roofed XC40 derivative available only in electric form.

The 2023 model year brings a refresh for the XC40 Recharge, but so far Volvo hasn't announced plans to bring the single-motor version previously announced for Europe to the U.S.

In a first drive, we found the C40 Recharge, like the XC40 Recharge, to offer a comfortable ride, good feature set, and reasonably roomy interior—although the C40 trades some function for style.

Plug-in hybrids like the XC90 Recharge are a growing portion of the lineup. In addition to the XC90, Volvo offers plug-in hybrid versions of the XC60 SUV, S60 and S90 sedans, and V60 wagon. Bigger battery packs and other changes for the 2022 model year yielded more electric range, more power, and one-pedal driving.

A fully electric version of the XC90 is also on the way, and due to be made in the U.S. In contrast to the C40 and XC40 Recharge models, which use a T-shaped battery pack and a platform shared with internal-combustion models, the electric XC90 is expected to use an EV-specific skateboard version of Volvo's next-generation SPA2 platform that can accommodate a flat battery pack.