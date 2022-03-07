Volvo on Friday announced a handful of updates for its pair of EVs in Europe, but with no confirmation that the same changes would be applied to the United States market.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a few styling tweaks, including a new front fascia and grille, and new adaptive LED headlights. These changes more closely align the XC40 Recharge with its sibling, the C40 Recharge. New interior trim options, exterior colors, and wheel patterns round out the changes.

Volvo hasn't yet confirmed these changes for the U.S. You can't even currently build an XC40 Recharge on Volvo's U.S. online configurator, in fact.

Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge

While not covered in Volvo's announcement, note that the 2022 XC40 Recharge earned higher EPA range and efficiency numbers versus 2021. The 2022 model is rated at 223 miles of range and 85 MPGe combined (92 MPGe city, 79 MPGe highway), compared to the 2021 model's 208 miles and 79 MPGe combined (85 MPGe city, 72 MPGe highway).

The C40 Recharge, meanwhile, a new single-motor variant alongside the existing dual-motor version. The front-wheel drive single-motor C40 Recharge has a 69-kwh battery pack, with an estimated 269-mile range on the European WLTP testing cycle, according to Volvo.

The automaker already offers a single-motor XC40 Recharge in Europe and now says the addition of the single-motor C40 Recharge brings the total number of EV variants to four. Yet in the U.S., the XC40 Recharge has only been offered in dual-motor guise so far.

Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge

At the first drive of the Volvo C40 Recharge late last year, Volvo said that a single-motor version for the U.S. was yet to be determined. Today's announcement brought no new confirmation for this market.

Based on the closely related Polestar 2, a single-motor version of either Volvo model could gain a significant amount of range, however. In a first drive, we found the single-motor Polestar 2 to be perfectly adequate but no performance car.