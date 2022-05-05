Tesla may be adding swiveling screens to Model S and Model X. The Volvo lineup is entirely electrified—sort of. Fisker is working on a 550-mile electric sports car. And is it worth seeking out a 350-kw fast-charging connector with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The entire Volvo lineup in the U.S. is getting electrified for 2023—although that means a mix of mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles. It’s on the way to making the brand all-EV by 2030. A new mild-hybrid XC40 and refreshed XC40 Recharge are part of this year’s complete electrified lineup.

Tesla has reportedly added a swiveling screen to the latest versions of the Model S. Although not yet confirmed by Tesla itself, the feature and a new mechanism appear to tilt the screen toward the driver (or passenger) when it’s helpful—or to more easily enable gaming or entertainment. So far Tesla fans appear excited about it, and so we ask, why this and not a rotating (portrait/landscape) screen?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 boast super-fast charging at 800 volts on 350-kw connectors, bringing a 10%-80% charge in as little as 18 minutes. Do you really need to seek out the 350-kw connectors on a road trip, or is the 150-kw connector just fine? Spoiler alert: Don’t go out of your way for 350 kw on these cars, but you’ll want to read about the how and why.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Fisker revealed a glimpse of a flagship electric sports car, nicknamed Project Ronin, aiming to show the company’s performance capabilities. The company is already teasing a range of 550 miles, a debut for the design in August 2023, and production due later in 2024.

