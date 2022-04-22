Tesla explains why 800 volts isn’t an end-all, be-all for EVs today. Audi updates on Q4 E-Tron timing. And the DOE is taking a lead role in studying bidirectional charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Top Tesla executives Elon Musk and Drew Baglino explained this week why you might see a shift to an 800V architecture for its Cybertruck and Semi, you won’t for the Model 3, Model Y, or the upcoming Robotaxi. It requires a big vehicle, and a big vehicle volume to realize the benefits, they argued.

Audi has confirmed that its E-Tron GT and E-Tron SUV electric vehicle families are carrying over to 2023 with only some feature and appearance changes. Meanwhile, the compact Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback are due for U.S. deliveries this summer.

The U.S. DOE has formed a partnership with California state entities plus several vehicle manufacturers and other interests to spur integration of bidirectional charging for EVs and infrastructure. The collaboration aims to accelerate the use of V2X tech and findings from it could be used to determine infrastructure investments.

And on this Earth Day, as the Biden administration broadens oil and gas leases and waves ethanol rules, let’s refresh ourselves with findings from last year that despite a partisan divide, Americans see EVs as better for the environment and want more solar power and renewable energy. Here’s to hoping our politicians keep the big picture—and the Earth—in mind.

_______________________________________

