The Audi E-Tron GT and E-Tron SUV EV families will carry over to the 2023 model year essentially unchanged, and will soon be joined by the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron electric SUVs.

Introduced for the 2022 model year in standard E-Tron GT and sporty RS E-Tron GT guises, Audi's electric sedan gets a standard body-color grille, a second charge port on the passenger's side, an integrated toll module in the rearview mirror, and a handful of other equipment changes.

The previously optional Bang & Olufsen audio system and 20-inch all-season tires are now standard, and a new 21-inch wheel design is an optional extra on the E-Tron GT Prestige trim level. The optional Executive Package adds LED interior lighting and heated rear seats, while the RS E-Tron GT gets a new option package with Anthracite brake calipers and 21-inch wheels.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

Following the introduction of three-motor S versions for 2022, the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback SUVs get a handful of small changes, mostly for the low-roofed Sportback model.

The E-Tron Sportback Prestige gets more standard equipment, including 22-inch wheels, orange brake calipers, rear side airbags, and a new headlight design. The previously optional Black Optic exterior styling package is now standard as well. The E-Tron S and E-Tron Sportback S get the same new headlight design and a standard LED interior lighting package.

No other changes were reported. Although official 2023 EPA figures aren't available yet, range ratings likely won't deviate from the base 2022 E-Tron's 222 miles and E-Tron GT's 238 miles, with lower ranges for other versions.

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron

Pricing starts at $67,895 for the base E-Tron and $86,295 for the E-Tron S, while the Sportback versions of these models start at $71,095 and $88,895, respectively. The E-Tron GT starts at $105,945 and the RS E-Tron GT starts at $144,945. These prices include a $1,095 destination charge for E-Tron SUV and $1,045 destination charge for E-Tron GT models.

The Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback were originally due before the end of 2021, and are now expected to arrive this summer, according to Audi.

Audi has hinted that a production sedan based on its A6 E-Tron Concept is farther out in the product plan. And in the meantime it's teased a family of futuristic "Sphere" concepts that envision a time when autonomous driving modes will free up mobility and vehicle design.