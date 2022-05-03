Lexus and Toyota have plans involving big battery packs and 800-volt charging. The electric replacements for gas-swilling Dodge muscle cars and Chrysler minivans start to take form in factory revamps. And the F-150 Lightning system that can power your home gets priced out. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the first EV on the market with a manufacturer-backed home power backup system, allowing Tesla Powerwall-like utility, if you keep the truck plugged in. And it now has a price tag—$3,895, including the inverter, disconnect switch, and battery pack. But you’ll also need the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro (included with the Extended Range pack), and installation could run $2,000 or more depending on your home setup.

Toyota and Lexus do have both 800-volt charging and an 800-volt architecture in the works, a Lexus engineering boss revealed to GCR—although we’ll only see it in EVs with big packs, over 100 kwh. For vehicles with smaller packs, 400 volts and 150-kw fast-charging work just fine, the automaker maintains.

Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram parent Stellantis announced Monday that it’s planning a $2.8 billion manufacturing overhaul of its Canadian plants for EVs—part of its electrification plan announced last year for $35 billion in five years. That includes the factories that currently make Chrysler minivans and gas-guzzling Hellcat muscle cars—both in line for all-electric versions.

