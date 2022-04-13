Honda on Tuesday announced a planned investment of more than $40 billion in R&D over the next 10 years, with a focus on software and EV development.

The automaker plans to launch 30 EVs globally by 2030, and aims to be producing around two million EVs annually at that point. Those plans include two electric sports cars, which Honda teased as part of the announcement.

This isn't the first time Honda has teased electric sports cars. The Sports EV coupe concept turned heads in 2017, but never advanced to development. Prior to that it offered the EV-STER concept in 2012. But these new models appear to be production-bound vehicles, rather than just concepts.

Honda didn't discuss timing for the two sports cars, or confirm whether they were slated for the United States. The automaker's North American EV push will start in 2024 with two models based on General Motors' Ultium platform—the Honda Prologue SUV and an unnamed Acura SUV.

Teaser for Honda electric specialty sports car

The Prologue will be Honda's first EV for the U.S. market in years, following the discontinuation of the Clarity Electric after the 2019 model year. The automaker previously said it was targeting 70,000 annual U.S. sales for the Prologue.

Honda also plans to procure Ultium batteries from GM, but said it will also pursue a battery joint venture independent of the American automaker. In China and Japan, Honda's battery suppliers will be CATL and Envision AESC, respectively.

Those battery-supply plans will underpin the launch of 10 new electric models in China by 2027. In Japan, Honda said it will focus on "mini EVs," starting with a small commercial vehicle launching in early 2024.

Honda is also planning for a dedicated EV production line in North America, and has hinted that some of its EV development may be happening in the U.S.—with extra wind tunnel work, perhaps—as required by sports cars especially.