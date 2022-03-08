GM and PG&E are aiming to test bidirectional EV charging at homes. Volvo is testing high-power wireless charging on XC40 Recharge taxis. And are solid-state batteries safer after all? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM now sees bidirectional charging as an important part of all future EVs. To that aim, the company this morning announced a collaboration with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) that would help put battery packs from residential owners’ EVs to use as backup home energy—and, potentially, grid stabilization. Although it’s a small pilot program, and details for software and hardware aren’t yet set, the utility and automaker will look to expand the pilot program by later this year.

Part of the buzz around solid-state battery technology is that it’s safer; but newly DOE-led research suggests that isn’t always the case. A battery short due to a collision might still lead to solid-state cells overheating not entirely unlike conventional lithium-ion cells, the researchers found.

With tech from Momentum Dynamics, Volvo plans to test high-power wireless charging on XC40 Recharge electric SUVs used as taxi cabs. A “live city environment” and their near-constant use might help provide a real-world check on this tech, which provides rates nearly the same as fast-charging but with no need to fuss with cables and connectors.

