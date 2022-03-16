One of the most controversial aspects about America’s biggest EV road-trip charging networks relates where they often choose to site them: within the massive parking lots of shopping centers.

Road trips and coffee stops, on the other hand, are a perfect match—especially Starbucks, where you can usually linger for a bit. That’s where Volvo is planning to establish its first “open, public EV charging network.”

Initially just a pilot installation, the program will add up to 60 ChargePoint DC fast-chargers at up to 15 stores along a 1,350-mile route between Starbucks’ home city of Seattle and Denver. The plans include placing each station within about 100 miles, to be well within the range of most EVs.

Volvo pilot fast-charging network, via Starbucks

Volvo notes that its C40 Recharge, which has a range of 226 miles, can get from a 20% to 90% charge in about 40 minutes. Volvo's other EV, the XC40 Recharge, earns an EPA range of 223 miles for 2022 and is likely to soon receive a refreshed appearance.

The companies didn't disclose the power level of the CCS-format chargers involved in the network. Although 150-kw chargers would be adequate for Volvo's present C40 and XC40 Recharge models, upcoming EVs developed on a dedicated EV platform—the upcoming fully electric XC90 Recharge, for instance—will likely be able to use the 350-kw units that are increasingly common.

The automaker has also assured that its vehicles with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app, fully integrated with the vehicle’s in-dash system. Drivers of other vehicles can use the ChargePoint smartphone app for finding and accessing charging.

Drivers of Volvo-brand vehicles will also get no-charge or discounted use of those stations.

Installation of the new stations will be complete by the end of 2022, Volvo says. Separately, Starbucks aims to offer onsite solar at 55 new stores this year.