Tesla home chargers excel for the home-charging experience, a study finds. The electric Mini Cooper re-ups for 2023. And did the arrival of the Tesla Model Y change the EV adoption trendlines in a lasting way? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has again topped J.D. Power’s study looking at EV owner satisfaction with home charging. In Level 2 permanently mounted stations—the category that Power had already found leads to the most satisfaction—Tesla took the top position, with Clipper Creek in second place.

All the price hikes haven’t affected one of the most affordable EVs on the market. The 2023 Mini Cooper SE carries over from 2022 with its $30,750 base price and 114-mile range. Otherwise the changes come down to the addition of Apple CarPlay and a few new hues and interior trims.

And according to a longtime study following shoppers’ electric vehicle purchase intent, the latest surge of interest in EVs started in March 2020. Credit the arrival of the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and others—not the pandemic or concerns over gas prices, its findings suggest.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter