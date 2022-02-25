After some upgrades for the previous model year, the 2023 Mini Cooper SE carries over with only minor changes.

The $29,900 base price and $850 destination charge are both unchanged for 2023, Mini USA confirmed Thursday—meaning the $30,750 Mini maintains its position as the lowest-priced EV in the United States after the Nissan Leaf. The Mini SE continues to be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, provided those claiming it have at least that much tax liability.

Range and efficiency are expected to remain unchanged as well. Both got a boost for 2022, to 114 miles of EPA-rated range (up from 110 miles for 2021 and 2020 models) and 110 MPGe combined (up from 108 MPGe before). That was due to a retest by the EPA, triggered by a mild refresh of the Cooper SE, that resulted in better numbers.

2023 Mini Cooper SE Resolute Edition

The Cooper SE substitutes the gasoline Cooper Hardtop 2 Door's engine for a single electric motor, which sends 181 horsepower to the front wheels. Power is provided by a 32.6-kwh battery pack. In an early drive of the Cooper SE we found it to be zippy but hard-riding. We haven't been able to follow up with it since.

Like other Mini models, the Cooper SE gets standard Apple CarPlay for the 2023 model year. Other changes include one new color option (Island Blue) and a handful of new interior trim options. The Mini Resolute Edition special-edition package available on other Mini models will also be available on the Cooper SE.

Mini parent BMW has said it plans to make the brand all-electric by the early 2030s, but for now the Cooper SE is Mini's only EV. Mini does offer a plug-in hybrid version of the Countryman crossover SUV. It also recently showcased a program for converting classic Minis to electric power, but that's limited to the United Kingdom for now.