Toyota announced Thursday that its first widely available electric vehicle, the upcoming bZ4X electric SUV, will come with one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo public fast-charging locations.

EVgo claims to be the only charging network powered by 100% renewable energy. It operates 800 public DC fast-charging locations, as well as Level 2 chargers as part of its network, but Toyota specifies that the agreement focuses on fast-charging.

Toyota bZ4X drivers will be able to access the free charging via the Toyota App.

2023 Toyota bZ4X at EVgo charging station

The choice of EVgo as its provider also says something about how Toyota sees the bZ4X being used, and how it’s positioning the model. You can’t make it across the country on an EV road trip with the EVgo network, for instance, but the provider has, at least in recent years, offered more DC fast-charging options within major metro areas. EV go says that more than 130 million people in the U.S. live within a 10-mile drive of an EVgo fast charger.

Recognizing the reality that its customers are different—often busy commuters looking to add more miles than usual to their daily routines—EVgo has added a reservations program that allows you to save a specific date and time for a $3.00 fee. It’s also noted that such a system might benefit the businesses hosting charging stations.

The 2022 Toyota bZ4X will arrive in mid 2022 and according to Toyota will offer about a 250-mile range in its single-motor front-wheel-drive form. An all-wheel-drive version will also be offered with a somewhat lower range rating.

Toyota has made a lofty claim with the bZ4X—that it will retain 90% of its battery capacity after 10 years of ownership—so it’s good to see that automaker not shying away from fast-charging, which other automakers in the past have advised against for the sake of battery degradation.

With a partnership with General Motors, EVgo plans to effectively triple the size of its charging network by 2025—with plans for 3,250 new charging stalls covering 52 metropolitan markets by then. It’s also offering hundreds of Tesla connectors, at stations concentrated around major cities.

EVgo may be sticking mostly to metro areas, but it’s been expanding into new regions of the country. A partnership with Meijer supercenters will offer more 100-kw to 350-kw locations at locations in the Great Lakes region and Midwest.