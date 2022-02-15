Lexus is aiming for range and performance in its EVs, with a new concept-car tease. Stellantis warns about charging some Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans. And Polestar shows how it’s developing its own EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar is putting the focus on performance EVs—and to do so, it’s going its own way from Volvo in several important respects, like motor and battery-pack development. Today it highlighted the weight-saving bonded-aluminum body and platform it’s developing in the UK for its upcoming Polestar 5 “GT”—a big four-door fastback that will rival the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, and more.

Toyota’s Lexus brand will mean more than luxury in the shift to EVs. The brand on Monday revealed new photos of three of its upcoming electric vehicles—including the 2023 RX 450h—and the Electrified Sport concept underscores that while Toyota might be targeting EV affordability vs. range, Lexus is aiming for range and performance.

Stellantis is advising owners not to charge the 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and to park away from structures or other vehicles, out of fire concern. An estimated 19,808 of the plug-in hybrid minivans are being recalled, although the automaker is still trying to find the cause of the fire.

And over at Motor Authority you’ll find the latest spy shots and video of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan, derived from the Prophecy concept and on the way to the U.S. by early next year.

