State franchise laws still present a different reality for EV shoppers, depending on the location. In the shift to electric, is the sedan obsolete? And can EV battery degradation be reversed with a certain charging method? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

U.S. Department of Energy research could have found a method to “revitalize” lithium-ion batteries—potentially countering degradation and extending their useful lifespan by up to 30%. But the idea hasn’t yet been translated to real-world use.

According to new data, dealerships made more money per transaction in 2021, amid short supply and strong demand. As some of these same constraints apply to pending models like the F-150 Lightning—and contrast with the approaches of Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian—are state franchise laws hindering EV adoption?

In the shift to electric, the sedan is giving way to more curvaceous kammback designs. We take a look at why the push for better aerodynamics means that formal three-box sedans are increasingly looking like a thing of the past.

And over at Motor Authority: Mitsubishi has teased the return of its sporty Ralliart in a concept built on the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid.

