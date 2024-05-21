Honda has revealed a few more details about its upcoming Civic hybrid lineup ahead of its arrival in June as a sedan and later this summer in hatchback form.

The company appears set to position the hybrid version of the Civic as both the most efficient one in the lineup as well as one of the sportiest and most powerful models among the mainstream Civic lineup—even including the traditionally sporty Si.

As such, it will have a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine—larger than the engine in previous Civic hybrids, or the Insight hybrid sedan it effectively replaces. Honda notes that the hybrid model will deliver 232 lb-ft of torque and be the most powerful non-Type R Civic ever. Horsepower rating wasn’t released, but to compare, the Type R has been rated at 315 hp and 310 lb-ft. Honda has also programmed the two-motor hybrid system to run the engine in a way that mimics gearshifts.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda’s hybrid system, as also used in the CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid, operates as a series hybrid during most acceleration—with the gasoline engine essentially functioning as a generator. Then it's a parallel hybrid during certain cruising conditions and very light acceleration conditions. There will be four levels of regenerative braking, via steering-wheel paddles.

The most direct rivals to the Civic Hybrid will be the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.

The Honda Civic hybrid essentially replaces the now-discontinued Insight, which had amounted to a niche model in the lineup. But it has much bigger aspirations in pulling the hybrid back under the Honda badge; as Honda has previously noted, it expects Civic hybrid models to make up 40% of all Civic sales.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda makes no mention of adding an all-wheel drive hybrid system to the Civic. Honda AWD hybrids are something the automaker confirmed last week as sbeing on the way later in the decade.

It appears Honda will build on the premium feel of the Insight. It revealed that Civic hybrids will go above and beyond with an active noise control system for all versions, plus tires unique to the hybrid and “wheel resonators” for Sport Touring trims.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda hasn't yet revealed pricing for the 2025 Civic Hybrid, but based on how it's priced the CR-V and Accord hybrids it may come at a premium of a few thousand dollars. The 2025 Civic Hybrid will come in LX (sedan only), Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid versions, with the Sport adding a sunroof, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate controls.

The Sport Touring also gets leather upholstery, 12-speaker Bose audio, and a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That top Civic hybrid is also the first integration of Google built-in for the Civic lineup.