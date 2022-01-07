VinFast is moving fast to present a whole family of EVs. Goodyear goes sustainable with its tire ingredients. And Chrysler could reboot the brand with its Airflow EV concept. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The leading edge of Stellantis’ electric vehicle push is coming from a brand that appeared on the verge of retirement—Chrysler. With the Airflow EV concept shown earlier this week, two company executives told GCR why the Airflow marks both a leading edge for the company and a reset for the brand one called an “icon in American car history.”

With accelerated plans announced at CES earlier this week, Vietnam’s VinFast has now revealed an entire family of electric crossovers, started taking U.S. reservations for two of them, and announced intent to open factories in both the U.S. and Germany.

Goodyear has presented a prototype tire made of 70% sustainable material. Although the design looks quite ordinary, the ingredient list is exotic, including carbon black produced by splitting natural gas (producing hydrogen gas), plus soybean oil, rice husks, and fabrics from plastic bottles. It’s a bridge to Goodyear’s goal of a tire made of 100% sustainable materials by 2030.

And in addition to GM’s debut of the Chevy Silverado EV and reveal of a $30,000 Equinox EV this week, Cadillac revealed a far-out autonomous concept called Halo InnerSpace—a complement to the drone and urban shuttle shown last year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter