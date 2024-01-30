Rolls-Royce is recalling many of the first electric cars it has ever produced over an insufficient electrical ground that could increase the chances of a fire.

The U.K. prestige luxury brand notes that potentially affected 2024 Spectre electric coupes were made from October 24, 2023 through December 11, 2023. Production of the Spectre started in late summer 2023, according to Rolls-Royce, with first cars delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The ground connection cable between the front electric motor and the vehicle chassis may contain adhesive residue which can increase electrical resistance and cause an insufficient ground,” stated Rolls-Royce in recall documents filed with the federal government and posted Monday. If the front motor short-circuits, that could also increase the chances of an injury for a technician working on the vehicle, it added.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

The fix involves an inspection of the ground cable connection, with excess residue removed as necessary. It estimates that 90% of the recalled models have the flaw.

“We’ve already begun the repair process with customer cars, and it’s not a part-dependent process,” said Gerry Spahn, Rolls-Royce head of corporate communications for North America, to Green Car Reports. Spahn explained that most of these cars will be fixed with this fairly simple, straightforward inspection process at ports or distribution centers, so it’s not a significant disruption to the launch process.

Rolls-Royce delivered a record of more than 6,000 cars worldwide in 2023. While it couldn’t yet disclose how many Spectres have been made or delivered to date globally, 107 have arrived in the U.S. with less than a third of those delivered to customers, according to the brand.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

The Spectre isn’t entirely what those who associate the brand with portly vehicles and gas-guzzling V-12 engines might expect—although conventions are truly headed for the wayside as the storied brand is due to go all-electric by 2030. The Spectre is the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce production car ever, and at roughly 6,550 pounds the 214-inch-long car built on an aluminum space-frame structure is a lot lighter and more efficient than some luxury rivals, with its 260-mile range from a 102-kwh usable capacity.

Rolls-Royce says that it is not aware of any incidents related to the issue. The brand will instruct dealerships about the recall by February 1 and owners by March 15.