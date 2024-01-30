Rolls-Royce is recalling its first EV. Ford is offering some sweet Mustang Mach-E deals to fleets. And yes, GM is planning to bring plug-in hybrids back. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has announced that it is ready to bring some plug-in hybrid models back to the North American market. It’s a shocker that may have many longtime EV fans doing a double take, as for years GM has resisted ideas of bringing back the tech it once championed with its vaunted Chevy Volt—saying among other things that it hurt its ability to vertically integrate its EV battery and propulsion plan.

A very simple issue is prompting the recall of one of the most exclusive electric luxury cars—the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. A straightforward inspection and fix of a potentially bad ground cable connection will remedy cars built in a particular window late last year—affecting less than 40 U.S. cars that had already been delivered and just 107 that had arrived in the U.S. Rolls-Royce is aiming to be all-EV by 2030.

Ford has added fleet discounts for the Mustang Mach-E, as well as a program that allows dealers to use inventory as rental cars. It all appears to be in the interest of spurring sales amid faltering demand for the model—although Ford has announced a Mach-E Rally model and stronger-performing version of the GT on the way.

