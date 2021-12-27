A recall of 2,679 Hyundai Ioniq Electric hatchbacks from model years 2017-2019 is underway to address a potential unintended-acceleration issue.

An unstable electrical ground could cause affected vehicles to enter a fail-safe mode which, in certain situations, may cause acceleration after the accelerator pedal is released, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice.

Hyundai first became aware of the problem from media reports of alleged unintended acceleration in the Korean market, according to accompanying recall documentation. Hyundai told the NHTSA it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Dealers will update vehicle software repair the ground wiring, free of charge. Owners will be informed via mail about when to take their cars to dealerships to have this work performed. Notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning February 4, 2022, per the recall notice.

Toyota 10 years ago faced numerous unintended acceleration cases—affecting the Prius and other models, potentially—with that issue pointing to sticky gas pedals, potential floormat interference, and driver confusion over pedal location.

Tesla faced accusations of unintended acceleration in 2020, which Tesla said were false allegations presented by a short-seller.

The most significant issue Hyundai has had with its EVs to date was one with battery packs in some Kona Electric SUVs. That affected nearly 4,700 U.S. vehicles and the remedy was a full pack replacement.

The Ioniq Electric is not at all related to the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is built on a completely new platform.

The Ioniq Electric got a big range boost for 2020, but it was discontinued before the end of the 2021 model year, to avoid confusion with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq sub-brand, which will also encompass Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 models.