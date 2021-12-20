The first electric vehicles based on General Motors' Ultium architecture are headed to customers.

GM on Friday confirmed that the first customer 2022 GMC Hummer EV had been completed, as well as delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600 vans to customer FedEx. In both cases, GM met its previously announced timelines to launch these vehicles by the end of the year.

Production for Hummer EV and other upcoming EVs will be at GM's Hamtramck plant in the Detroit area, now called Factory Zero following a $2.2 billion overhaul. Pre-production vehicles started rolling off the assembly line last month. GMC is now building vehicles slated for customers and confirmed via press release that deliveries will begin imminently.

In Edition 1 launch form, the Hummer EV boasts three motors producing a combined 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque, which will get the truck from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds despite a curb weight of just over 9,000 pounds, GMC says. That curb weight also exceeds the limit for mandatory EPA testing, but GMC quotes a 329-mile range. Pricing starts at $112,595, but less expensive versions and a GMC Hummer EV SUV are scheduled to follow the Edition 1.

First BrightDrop EV600 vans delivered to FedEx

BrightDrop is a new GM standalone business initially focused on electric commercial vehicles. Vans are being made at a Canadian plant, and sold by the brand's own dealership network, which started to take form this month. A short-wheelbase EV410 variant is scheduled to start construction at the same factory in 2023.

GM announced the BrightDrop EV600 in January, and confirmed the start of production in September. At the time, GM said FedEx would have the first vans in time for the holiday season. Considering that it only delivered the first five vans on December 17, however, it seems to have cut things fairly close.

General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries

The Hummer EV pickup and EV600 van are the first production vehicles built on GM's Ultium component set. Ultium is based around the automaker's large-format NCMA battery strategy, but also encompasses a new motor family, and what GM claims is an industry first wireless battery management system.

Next up is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, which will be built at the Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory that once made Saturn vehicles. Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022.