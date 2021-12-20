The first of GM’s Ultium EVs have been shipped out to customers. Gas prices are pushing EVs toward a tipping point. Polestar is chasing Porsche. And we look at what makes the Mercedes EQS one of this year’s best. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar, which is closely related to Volvo, is aiming to go its own direction in the near future with its own electric motors, batteries, and 800-volt electric architecture. With the Polestar 3, 4, and 5, it’s planning to target the Porsche Cayenne, Macan, and Taycan, respectively.

We continued to lay out the finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022, and today focused on the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It shows a commitment from the luxury establishment in multiple respects—and above all else, it’s the most luxurious electric vehicle yet.

Surging gas prices may be helping the electric-car market get to a tipping point. According to recent research from Ipsos, more than a third of Americans are now willing to consider an EV—although, it points out, the barriers that remain are mostly related with unfamiliarity with battery technology.

And on Friday, GM confirmed that two new EV models are headed to first customers: the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, and the BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery van. Both are built on the company’s dedicated Ultium architecture for EVs.

