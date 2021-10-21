Volvo and Polestar models get an update for more predictable charging and range. One of California’s EV incentives is soon getting halved. And Ford tops 40 mpg with a pickup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has revealed an estimated EPA rating of 42 mpg for its Maverick Hybrid pickup, which starts arriving in January. But you’d better get in line soon if you want one for the 2022 model year.

Electric vehicles from Volvo and Polestar are getting a few new tools, via an over-the-air update, that should help with efficiency and range, the companies announced Wednesday. These models—the XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge, and Polestar 2—now factor in cold-weather impact on range and precondition the battery for DC fast-charging stops.

Looking to soon buy an electric vehicle in California? One of the state’s electric vehicle incentives, the California Clean Fuel Reward for EVs and plug-in hybrids, will soon be reduced by half, so if an extra $750 matters you might want to push for delivery by November 1.

And over at Motor Authority: Volvo and Polestar parent Geely has launched yet another electric vehicle brand. Zeekr started production of its first model, the 001 electric hatchback, earlier this week. It marks the debut of a platform that will underpin other Geely models and the upcoming Chinese-engineered Smart cars.

