Spoiler alert: They’re all Toyotas.

Need some traction for a snowy winter commute, on a tight budget? If so, one of the market’s low-priced, high-mpg all-wheel-drive hybrids may be your best bet.

There aren’t all that many all-wheel-drive hybrids to begin with. But if we set the cost ceiling in bargain territory by today’s standards, at $30,000, we’re setting a bar far below the base price of any American-market AWD EVs. There are just two vehicles today that meet the cut—and they’re both Toyota hybrids.

Sure, Subaru produces a whole lineup of all-wheel-drive vehicles, but only a couple of its models top 30 mpg combined. New Subaru hybrids are on the way, but not for another year or so. Likewise, you can get a Nissan Altima with AWD for a tick under $30,000, but it doesn’t even hit 30 mpg combined.

2024 Toyota Prius

It’s our second year compiling this list, and this year one model was priced out: The Prius LE AWD, which made the cut—just barely—last year, is now $445 over the limit for 2024.

On the other hand, if you can forgo all-wheel drive, the 2024 Kia Niro hybrid starts well below $30,000 and hits an EPA combined 53 mpg. Never mind its crossover vibes. And if a little more ground clearance makes it workable, the Kia Sportage Hybrid hits 40 mpg and under $30,000 in front-wheel-drive form; adding AWD the Sportage Hybrid tops $30,000 and drops to 38 mpg.

The Ford Escape Hybrid also gets close to our criteria, as does the Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup, which easily meets the price cut, at $25,515 for a base Maverick XL Hybrid, and gets close on the mileage at 37 mpg combined, while it still doesn’t offer all-wheel drive with the hybrid powertrain.

Toyota does have other AWD models that top 40 mpg combined, but they cost more—the $42,535 Toyota Crown at 41 mpg, for example.

All those near-misses aside, let’s get back to the main attraction. For $30,000, 40 mpg, and AWD, here are the models in 2024 that thread that needle of value, efficiency, and traction prowess:

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD

Price (including destination): $25,995

EPA fuel economy: 48 mpg combined (51 mpg city, 44 highway)

The Corolla has been one of the top-selling nameplates in the world for decades, and no matter which model or version, frugality has almost always been baked in—and AWD hybrid versions get a separate 40-hp rear motor to help with all-weather traction, amounting to 138 hp when you consider the 1.8-liter inline-4 and front motor system altogether. The LE and XLE versions of the Corolla Hybrid exemplify that to an extreme, achieving 48 mpg combined, while sportier SE versions drop it to 44 mpg while improving the driving experience

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

All the while, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid exudes pragmatism. With a silhouette that calls itself out as almost a polar opposite of the Prius’s daring design, it offers what just a few vehicle generations ago was Camry space and comfort, with easy entry and exit in the back and an airy, upright cabin. In all, it’s an astonishing amount of high-mpg, high-quality sedan for about $25,000.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Price (including destination): $29,570

EPA fuel economy: 42 mpg combined (45 city, 38 highway)

The Toyota Corolla Cross is an amalgam. While part of the no-nonsense, frugal Corolla family, it looks up to the RAV4 SUV for some inspiration and essentially splits the difference. In its packaging and cabin layout, the small crossover hits a lot of the right notes for growing urban families, with just enough backseat space to be useful for four adults, or to mount a child seat without straining your neck. But it lacks refinement, its acceleration is uninspired, and its fuel economy is unremarkable.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The Corolla Cross Hybrid takes care of most if not all of those kvetches. Its 2.0-liter inline-4, tuned to 150 hp and 139 lb-ft of torque, pairs with Toyota’s planetary-gear hybrid system and a 0.9-kwh lithium-ion battery pack buffering energy, for a combined 196 hp. That allows a 0-60 mph time in 8.0 seconds—a second quicker than the 30-mpg non-hybrid, and with less racket under the hood. This model’s 8.1 inches of ground clearance could come in very useful for snowy winter driveways, too.