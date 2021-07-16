Bosch thinks CVTs are a good idea for EVs. Jeep is rolling out a full slate of electric SUVs. GM is extending its holistic charging approach to fleets. And Ford looks at towing and charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to the supplier Bosch, adding a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to electric vehicles could help boost performance and range. It claims to have a setup for all kinds of EVs—even boosting torque for towing, for instance. But would it add unnecessary complexity, and why have automakers said the transmission isn’t necessary?

GM yesterday announced that its planning to extend its Ultium Charge 360 program—a unified charging approach—to fleet customers, particularly for its BrightDrop electric commercial delivery unit. The effort combines GM’s fleet experience with several infrastructure partners, with the goal being a coordinated suite of solutions for fleet planning and more.

Jeep plans a lineup of fully electric vehicles by 2025—including a battery electric Jeep for every SUV segment. But if you read between the lines a bit, the statement is global in nature, so don’t count on every one of those models being for the U.S. market.

Ford has patented a way to charge electric vehicles by flat-towing them, and although it’s not specific about the intended use it opens up all sorts of possibilities.

And over at Motor Authority, Volkswagen mentioned an upcoming ID.8 large electric SUV for the first time in its presentation this week. The model is expected to offer three rows of seating and compare with its Atlas gasoline models.

