GM is adding more battery factories and upping investment, as Toyota says it’s too early to focus on EVs. The Honda Clarity lineup is at the end of the road. And BMW’s hydrogen-powered X5 hits the road for testing. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda has confirmed that its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell are on the way out, with production ending soon—although the Clarity FCEV will stick around through 2022, perhaps for compliance purposes, leading into Honda’s first EVs due for 2024.

On-the-road testing has started for the BMW i Hydrogen Next, the German automaker’s fuel-cell version of its X5 SUV that uses a version of Toyota’s latest fuel-cell stack.

In an annual shareholder presentation, a Toyota board member said that it’s too early to focus on one option, like EVs, as the technology of choice. That lines up with recent comments from Toyota’s U.S. executives suggesting that the company doesn’t believe the demand exists yet.

And General Motors on Wednesday announced plans for two additional U.S. battery factories and new hydrogen fuel-cell projects—together bringing its spending on electric-vehicle technology up to $35 billion through 2025. Locations and details are yet to be announced.