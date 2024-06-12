The 2025 Nissan Leaf carries over but loses its eligibility for the federal EV tax credit this model year.

It's already been a roller coaster. After new regulations that were phased in last August, the 2024 Leaf became eligible for a $3,750 credit in October. Then at the start of the year the Leaf fell back out of eligibility until it met the "battery content" requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) but not the "battery materials" portion. Nissan then said in March that 2024 models were still eligible for the $3,750 credit, but that doesn't appear to apply to 2025 models.

2025 Nissan Leaf

Like the 2024 model, the 2025 Leaf is available only in 40-kwh S and 60-kwh SV Plus configurations, with 149 miles and 212 miles of range, respectively. For 2025, pricing starts at $29,180 for the Leaf S and $37,330 for the Leaf SV Plus with destination. That's compared to 2024-model-year prices of $29,235 and $37,285 for the S and SV Plus, respectively.

All Leaf models are front-wheel drive, but the Leaf S is tuned for 147 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while the SV Plus gets a higher output of 214 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque.

"We will continue to work closely with our supply chain to regain eligibility for the 30D Tax Credit in the future for 2025 Leaf," replied Nissan North America spokesperson Jeff Wandell to Green Car Reports. The battery supplier remains AESC, which has over many years assembled Leaf packs adjacent to the EV's assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

2025 Nissan Leaf

Nissan hasn't significantly updated the Leaf in several years. It remains the only new EV with CHAdeMO fast-charging. The Leaf's last noteworthy change was for 2023, when it received battery chemistry changes, cutting the Plus pack to 60 kwh from the previous 62 kwh but increasing efficiency. The Leaf saw an extensive redesign for the 2018 model year.

This may be the last model year for this generation of the Leaf in the U.S. It's already been phased out for the U.K. and Europe, and a next-generation Nissan Leaf that becomes slightly more crossover-influenced is set to arrive for the 2027 model year.