Many longtime Ford Mustang fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see the fully electric Mach-E SUV made a Mustang.

Considering all the rave reviews—including here at Green Car Reports, where it won our annual Best Car To Buy award—the electric Mustang has earned its place in the lineup.

That said, enthusiasts who think about the Mustang as coupes and convertibles and, perhaps, burbling V-8 engines might be a little rattled by this: So far in 2021, Ford has built more Mustang Mach-E SUVs than it has gasoline-powered Mustang Coupes and Convertibles combined.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

According to Automotive News, citing recent data from Ford, the automaker built 27,816 Mustang Mach-E SUVs through May, versus 26,089 gasoline Mustang models during the same period.

Whoa, pony; it’s not quite what you think. The gasoline Mustang still outsells the electric version in the U.S. by about three to one, and production of those gasoline models has been stymied by supply chain issues.

In industry supply terms, the Mustang Mach-E remains one of the most in-demand vehicles on the market, and some U.S. customers are reportedly waiting for months.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive - Portland, OR

Ford said last month, as part of a stronger commitment to electric vehicles, that it anticipates fully electric vehicles to make up 40% of its global sales by 2030—with the U.S. lower than that but potentially not far behind. As part of a strategy to electrify its iconic vehicles with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, an upcoming Explorer Lightning, and more, with a focus on affordability and ownership costs, it’s angling for a different portion of the market than GM, which is starting at the top of the market with its GMC Hummer EV.

Now that the Mach-E has gained attention from Tesla fans and pony car enthusiasts alike, and is barely keeping up with demand, it appears that Ford has locked onto a good strategy—especially if the Mach-E is a template for what’s to come.