Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms—one for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, the other for cars and smaller SUVs—for debut by 2025, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The report, based on sources familiar with the matter, indicates Ford is shifting strategy. The automaker's first batch of mass-market EVs largely relies on platforms adapted from internal-combustion models, or borrowed from other automakers.

Ford is making a $1 billion push toward EVs in Europe by 2030, and a vehicle due in 2023 and based on VW's MEB platform is an important first step in that, for example.

Dedicated EV platforms would bring Ford more in line with General Motors, Volkswagen, and Hyundai/Kia, which have made such platforms the centerpieces of their EV strategies.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

One of the reported Ford platforms will be an updated version of the Mustang Mach-E's platform, which was designed with some flexibility and it's expected to spawn other models soon—including a Lincoln EV.

Codenamed GE2, the next-generation Mach-E platfom, will also be used for an eventual replacement for the current Mustang coupe, the report said, perhaps putting to rest questions of whether the electric SUV is a "real" Mustang.

Ford last week revealed the F-150 Lightning, a key model in the company's plan to electrify its icons. The Lightning is based on the same platform as internal-combustion F-150 models, but a replacement due in 2025 will use a dedicated platform codenamed TE1, the report said. That platform could also be used for electric versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, according to the report.

The timing coincides with Ford's previously-announced plans to build five EVs at a Canadian factory, starting in 2025. So perhaps this is an indication of which models that will include.