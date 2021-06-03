Some Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles are affected by a brake recall. More fast-chargers are coming to 7-Eleven. Sails could be an interim solution to help cut carbon emissions from freight. And how does the BMW i4 compare vs. the Tesla Model 3? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We got an up-close look at the 2022 BMW i4 that’s now officially revealed and priced for the U.S., and considered how it will compare vs. the Tesla Model 3.

Nearly 6,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are being recalled for a potential brake issue—an assembly issue, actually.

Michelin has provided an update on its Wing Sail Mobility project (WISAMO), which has the potential to boost the efficiency of merchant ships by up to 20%. Yes we might soon have sails on oil tankers and car carriers.

And you’ll soon be able to fast-charge your electric car at more 7-Eleven locations—perhaps as you wait for a Slurpee. The convenience-store chain just announced plans for 500 DC fast-charging stations at 250 U.S. and Canada locations by the end of 2022.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter