The newly-launched 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is already a good lease deal, significantly undercutting the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

This month, the lower-level Wrangled Unlimited Sahara 4xe trim level is available to lease for $249 a month for 36 months, with $3,999 due at signing, according to our partner site CarsDirect. Granted, that's based on current deals in California, but it doesn't factor in the state's generous plug-in vehicle incentives.

In comparison, the website reported earlier this month that the best RAV4 Prime lease deal was $444 a month for 36 months, with $3,094 due at signing. Again, that deal is based on California pricing, so numbers for other regions may differ.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE

Markups also appear to be back for the RAV4 Prime, according to TorqueNews. The plug-in hybrid was a target for markups last year due to limited supply owing to internal issues at Toyota. The RAV4 Prime is now reportedly one of many vehicles affected by widespread supplier issues, while demand remains high.

With the current lease deal, the Wrangler 4xe is also cheaper than a base non-hybrid Wrangler Unlimited, according to CarsDirect. Despite a $10,900-higher MSRP, the 4xe is currently $58 a month cheaper to lease than a Wrangler Unlimited Sport S model.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The Wrangler 4xe offers greater overall efficiency than its non-hybrid counterparts, but at 22 all-electric miles, the Jeep goes roughly half the amount on a charge than the Toyota. But The Wrangler gets the same "trail-rated" stamp as other Jeep models, and promises to provide all-electric off-roading in a way nothing else on the market does yet.