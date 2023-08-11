Kia is recalling certain Niro hybrid and plug-in hybrid models due to an issue that could cause engine compartment fires.

The recall encompasses 121,411 vehicles, including 2017-2022 Niro Hybrid and 2018-2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid models, according to recall documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Kia also made an all-electric version of this generation of Niro, a small number of which were recalled late in 2022 for a power system defect, but the issue this recall focuses on is specific to vehicles with combustion engines.

2022 Kia Niro

In the affected vehicles, fluid may leak onto a printed circuit board in the hydraulic clutch actuator, causing a short circuit and, potentially, a fire in the engine compartment.

To remedy this issue, dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the hydraulic clutch actuator, as well as install a new fuse, free of charge.

2022 Kia Niro

Kia told the NHTSA it is unaware of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to this issue. Recall documents say the automaker became aware of the problem after a customer complaint of an illuminated dashboard warning light and problems starting a 2020 Niro Hybrid model. The recall population was then determined through production and supplier records.

The current recall does not affect the current-generation Kia Niro introduced for the 2023 model year. Like the previous generation, which first arrived in 2017, the 2023 Niro is offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric configurations. All three have funkier styling and have upped their efficiency compared to predecessors. However, price hikes over the previous-generation models make them a shakier value.