The F-150 Lightning electric truck has been revealed at a very affordable starting price. Ford and SK Innovation announced a joint venture to make EV batteries in America. And we check in about why the Lightning won’t have in-wheel motors. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will start at just $39,974, and range up to about $90,000, Ford revealed last night—not counting tax credits or incentives. With towing ratings of up to 10,000 pounds and payload of up to 2,000 pounds, a focus on ownership costs, a 0-60 mph time in the 4-second range, and a range of up to 300 miles, there’s a lot of substance to win over American truck users.

To get directly to some of the details, Ford’s global EV development chief told us why you won’t find in-wheel hub motors in the F-150 Lightning, unlike the effort—also supposedly focused around work and ownership costs—due from Lordstown Motors.

And a new battery joint venture, announced this morning between Ford and SK Innovation, will produce battery cells in America for future American-made Ford and Lincoln-brand EVs. The effort is already planning for 60 GWh of capacity by mid decade, with the potential for easing the transition to solid state later in the decade.

And the recent revelation that the GMC Hummer EV will weigh more than 9,000 pounds and likely be a Class 3 truck by regulatory classifications has led to a long list of questions about its role in GM’s lineup. Will it offer all the safety features of passenger vehicles and light trucks, and will it enable GM to make more big gas and diesel trucks?

