Like its gasoline and diesel counterparts, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe will get a number of accessories under the Jeep Performance Parts banner, including a lift kit.

Designed to raise the height of the body to increase clearance for off-roading, this is the first lift kit offered for a plug-in hybrid and, to the best of our knowledge—not counting height-adjustable suspensions, of course—and the first offered on any plug-in vehicle.

Priced at $1,495, the lift kit raises ride height by two inches, and was specifically designed for the Wrangler 4xe, according to a Jeep press release. The kit includes four springs, four Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and necessary fasteners, all packaged in a reusable wooden crate.

Jeep Performance Parts for 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The Wrangler 4xe itself is priced from $49,490 (including destination), but Jeep likely hopes that, as with other Wrangler models, customers will spend considerably more on optional equipment and accessories.

In addition to the lift kit, Jeep is offering a long list accessories for the Wrangler 4xe, including stuff you'd expect to see on any Wrangler (off-road lights, tube doors, rock rails, a winch), as well as a 240-volt AC Level 2 home charging station, which can be hardwired or plugged into an existing outlet.

Jeep Performance Parts for 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

We haven't seen many of these items on a plug-in hybrid before because there hasn't been a plug-in hybrid like the Wrangler. While its 22 miles of electric range isn't very impressive, Jeep said the Wrangler 4xe was designed primarily for off-roading.

The automaker is hoping owners will use the electric range when off-roading, for engine-off trail use. Jeep believes electric range is adequate for the average off-road excursion, and it's also planning solar-powered charging stations near off-road trails.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Several other rugged plug-in vehicles are on the way that should also keep the off-road accessories business humming along.

Rivian is planning a lot of accessories for its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV, such as a pull-out kitchen, removable roof panels, and accessories to fit the "gear tunnel" pass-through built into the side of the R1T.

The Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks are darlings of the automotive aftermarket, so it's possible we'll see plenty of accessories for the electric versions expected to arrive over the next few years.